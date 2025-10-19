Pro Kabaddi 2025, MUM vs HAR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

The 98th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place on October 19 between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers in Delhi. It is a battle between the season two champions and the defending champions at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.
U Mumba have earned 16 points from 15 matches so far. The Mumbai-based franchise can seal their place in the next round of the competition if they win their remaining three league games. Haryana Steelers are also in a similar position. They have recorded eight wins in 15 matches and have 16 points to their name.
The upcoming match will be crucial for both teams in the fight for playoffs. Before the match begins, here's a look at some important things to know about the 98th game of PKL 2025.
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match details
Match: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Match 98, PKL 2025
Date: October 19, 2025, 8.30pm IST.
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers form guide in PKL 2025
U Mumba (MUM): W L W L W
Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W L L L
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7s
U Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku and Vijay Kumar.
Haryana: Vinay, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Sahil Narwal, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Hardeep.
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Both teams are equally matched. They have registered the same number of wins and defeats in the season so far. Plus, both teams recorded a win in their respective previous matches as well.
It is quite difficult to predict the winner. Perhaps, this match may go into a tiebreaker, and then U Mumba somehow escape with a win.
Prediction: U Mumba to win against Haryana Steelers.
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.