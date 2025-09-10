Pro Kabaddi 2025, MUM vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans will play their final game of the Vizag leg in Pro Kabaddi 2025 against U Mumba on September 10. The Titans will aim to continue their winning momentum and sign off on a winning note.

Vizag's Vishwanadh Sports Complex has played host to four matches involving the Telugu Titans in PKL 2025 thus far. The Titans lost the first two games, but they bounced back strongly by registering victories in their third and fourth outings.

On the other side, U Mumba have won three out of their four matches in the Vizag leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Mumbai-based franchise can move up to the top of the points table if they beat the Titans.

Before the high-profile clash between U Mumba and Telugu Titans starts, here's a glance at some important things to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 game.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match details

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 25, PKL 2025

Date: September 10, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025

U Mumba (MUM): W L W W

Telugu Titans (TEL): W W L L

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s

Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sathish Kannan, Anil, Rinku and Lokesh Ghosliya.

Titans: Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

U Mumba are above the Telugu Titans in the points table right now, but the Titans are on a two-match winning streak. Captain Vijay Malik and his men have executed their plans to perfection in the last two matches.

The Mumbai-based franchise will find it challenging to keep the Titans down at the Vishwanadh Sports Complex. It should be a close game between the two franchises. Expect U Mumba to prevail eventually though because of their solid defense featuring Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

Prediction: U Mumba to win against Telugu Titans.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

