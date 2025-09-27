Pro Kabaddi 2025, PAT vs BEN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will square off against former champions Bengal Warriorz in the 51st match of Pro Kabaddi 2025. The game will begin at 8pm IST on September 27 in Jaipur.

It is the final night of PKL 2025 in Jaipur. Both Patna and Bengal will look to sign off on a winning note at the SMS Indoor Stadium. Neither of the two teams have managed to perform well consistently this season so far.

Patna and Bengal have recorded only two wins each in seven matches so far. Both teams will be desperate for a win in the upcoming game. Before the clash gets underway, here's a short preview for the Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 51, PKL 2025

Date: September 27, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz form guide in PKL 2025

Patna Pirates (PAT): W L L W L

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L W L L L

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz predicted playing 7s

Pirates: Milan Dahiya, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Ankit Kumar, Navdeep and Ankit (c).

Bengal: Devank (c), Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Punit Kumar, Manprit, Nitesh Kumar and Ashish.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Patna Pirates will be quite confident heading into this Pro Kabaddi League match because they ended Dabang Delhi KC's undefeated streak in their previous encounter. The Pirates will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

On the other side, Bengal Warriorz have been over-reliant on Devank. If the Pirates manage to keep Devank down, it should be an easy victory for them in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win against Bengal Warriorz.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

