Pro Kabaddi 2025, PAT vs DEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC

Three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 43rd game of PKL 2025 on September 20. It is a rematch of the season eight final, where Delhi beat Patna to become champions for the first time.

Delhi and Patna have had the quite the rivalry over the years. This season as well, Patna have a fantastic raiding duo in Ayan and Maninder Singh, while Delhi has experienced defenders like Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali in their squad.

It should be a cracker of a contest between the two teams. Before Delhi and Patna battle in PKL 2025, here's a glance at some important things to know about this game.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC match details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 43, PKL 2025

Date: September 20, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC form guide in PKL 2025

Patna Pirates (PAT): L L W L L

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W W W W

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC predicted playing 7s

Pirates: Maninder Singh, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Milan Dahiya, Navdeep and Ankit (c).

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Patna Pirates have been quite inconsistent in PKL 2025. They produced an excellent performance in their league game against Puneri Paltan, but apart from that, they have been quite ordinary on the mat. The team has seemed too over-reliant on Ayan.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC managed to record a win over the Telugu Titans in their last game despite an injury to skipper Ashu Malik. Delhi have a balanced squad, with a blend of youth and experience. Delhi should win this Pro Kabaddi game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Patna Pirates.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

