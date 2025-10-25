Pro Kabaddi 2025 Play-in 1 HAR vs JAI Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Streaming Details for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Playoffs are finally here, and the intensity ratchets up immediately with the Play-in 1 clash. This is a brutal, do-or-die fixture where the entire season comes down to 40 minutes of Kabaddi.

In this high-stakes contest, the defending champions, Haryana Steelers who finished 5th in the league stage, take on the former champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers who secured the 8th and final playoff spot.

This match sets up a classic battle, as the Haryana Steelers rely on a robust, multi-raider system and disciplined team defense, reflecting the stability expected of reigning champions. In contrast, the Jaipur Pink Panthers depend on the explosive brilliance of star raider Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, backed by the tactical leadership of captain Nitin Rawal.

The two teams already delivered a thrilling contest this season, with Jaipur narrowly edging out Haryana 37-36 in the league stage. With the stakes now exponentially higher and the winner progressing to the next stage of the knockout rounds, every single raid and tackle will be fought with desperate intensity.

Here is a comprehensive look at the predicted starting lineups, head-to-head record, form guide, match prediction, and live-streaming details for this exciting PKL 2025 contest.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Play-in 1, PKL 2025 Playoffs

Date: October 25, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W L W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L L W W L

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vishal Tate, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Neeraj, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Rawal (c)

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Play-in 1 Prediction

This Play-in 1 is a tough match to call, with two teams that often deliver thrillers, as evidenced by their 37-36 clash earlier this season.

Haryana Steelers' Strength: The Steelers rely on a well-balanced team effort, featuring a three-man raiding unit of Naveen Kumar, Vinay, and Shivam Patare. While Naveen Kumar is the primary star, the support from Vinay and Shivam is crucial for their overall success. Their defense is anchored by the corner duo of Rahul Sethpal and Hardeep, with captain Jaideep providing a strong Left Cover. Their recent form has been stronger, securing multiple wins in their last five league matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Strength: The Panthers are heavily reliant on the brilliance of raider Nitin Kumar Dhankhar. His ability to secure Super 10s and raid points almost single-handedly drives their offense. Their defense, led by captain Nitin Rawal and the experienced Reza Mirbagheri, can be solid but has shown moments of inconsistency. For the Jaipur Pink Panthers to win, their defense must rise to the occasion and the support raiders like Ronak Singh must contribute meaningfully.

While Jaipur holds the edge in the overall head-to-head and won their league-stage encounter this season, Haryana Steelers have a deeper, more rounded squad. In a knockout match, the consistency of the Steelers' defense and the depth of their raiding unit gives them a slight advantage. Expect a close battle, likely decided in the last few minutes.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are narrowly favoured to win.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Play-in 1 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

