Pro Kabaddi 2025, PUN vs HAR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Former champions Puneri Paltan will take on defending champions Haryana Steelers in the 41st match of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 on September 19. Less than 24 hours ago, Pune beat U Mumba by a big margin, and they will be keen to repeat that performance against the Steelers.
Even the Haryana Steelers recorded a win in their previous match. The Haryana-based franchise crushed the Patna Pirates by 43-32. Haryana coach Manpreet Singh stated that he wants to see Haryana and Patna in the final, but Puneri Paltan will be keen to remind him why they are also firm contenders for the title in PKL 2025.
Before the exciting game between Pune and Haryana gets underway, here's a glance at some important details to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match details
Match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Match 41, PKL 2025
Date: September 19, 2025, 8pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers form guide in PKL 2025
Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W L L
Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W L W W
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7s
Paltan: Sachin, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Stuwart Singh, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Steelers: Sahil Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul and Hardeep.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Puneri Paltan have bounced back strongly after suffering two consecutive defeats in Vizag. They have been unstoppable ever since landing in Jaipur, and they will start as the favorites to win against the Haryana Steelers even though Haryana have won their last two matches.
Haryana will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to give Pune a run for their money. However, Pune's team seems more balanced, which gives them an edge over the Steelers.
Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win against Haryana Steelers.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.