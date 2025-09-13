Pro Kabaddi 2025, PUN vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan will take on the Telugu Titans in the 32nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 13. The SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur will play host to this epic battle.

Ad

Both Pune and Titans played brilliantly during the Vizag leg. Both sides are present in the Top 4 of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table at the moment. The upcoming match should be a cracker of a contest.

Pune have recorded four wins in six matches, whereas the Titans have won three of their five games so far. While the Titans are on a three-match winning streak, Pune crushed the UP Yoddhas in their previous game.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans, here's a glance at the form guide, probable sevens and other details to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Match 32, PKL 2025

Date: September 13, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W L L W W

Ad

Telugu Titans (TEL): W W W L L

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s

Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Aditya Shinde, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Titans: Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Puneri Paltan have a much balanced team as compared to Telugu Titans, but the Titans have a ton of momentum by their side. This match should go down to the wire like the one between U Mumba and Patna Pirates, which happened in Vizag.

Ad

Perhaps, fans in Jaipur can witness the first tie-breaker of the week at the SMS Indoor Stadium. Pune's team balance gives them a slight edge over the Titans.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win against Telugu Titans.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More