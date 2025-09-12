Pro Kabaddi 2025, TAM vs BEN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Bengal Warriorz in the 30th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 12. Jaipur's SMS Indoor Stadium will play host to this contest.

The Thalaivas played three matches during the Vizag leg of Pro Kabaddi 2025, where they registered one win and two defeats. They kicked off the season with a victory over the Telugu Titans but lost their next two matches.

On the other hand, the Bengal Warriorz have recorded one win in four matches of the competition so far. The Bengal-based franchise have been over-reliant on their captain Devank Dalal.

PKL fans will witness an iconic clash between Devank Dalal and Pawan Sehrawat in this game. Here's a preview for the Thalaivas vs Warriorz fixture.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz match details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 30, PKL 2025

Date: September 12, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz form guide in PKL 2025

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L W

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L L L W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz predicted playing 7s

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal, Ronak, Aashish, Pawan Sehrawat (c), Himanshu, Sagar Rathee and Nitesh Kumar.

Bengal: Devank Dalal (c), Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Vishwas S, Moolchand Marko, Nitesh Kumar and Ashish.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Both teams have game-changers present in their raiding unit. While the Bengal Warriorz have Devank Dalal, the Tamil Thalaivas have the fiery duo of Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat.

Considering how over-reliant Bengal have been on Devank, the Thalaivas should emerge victorious if they figure out a way to keep him down. With Sagar Rathee back in the team, the Thalaivas will start as favorites to win.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win against Bengal Warriorz.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

