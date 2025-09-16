Pro Kabaddi 2025, TAM vs BLR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

The 36th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will happen on September 16, where Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls. It is the southern derby match in the Rivalry Week of PKL 2025.
The Bulls have been unstoppable ever since Yogesh Dahiya became the team's captain. They are on a four-match winning streak, and the Bengaluru-based franchise will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur.
Meanwhile, the Thalaivas have been in the headlines for the Pawan Sehrawat controversy. Pawan has left the team, but captain Arjun Deshwal led the team to a fantastic win in their last match against the Bengal Warriorz.
Before the Bulls and the Thalaivas lock horns in PKL 2025, here's a look at the form guide, probable sevens and other details about this game.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match details
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 36, PKL 2025
Date: September 16, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls form guide in PKL 2025
Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W L L W
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W W W L
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7s
Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Narender Kandola, Himanshu, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.
Bulls: Ganesha H, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Jitender Yadav, Yogesh Dahiya (c) and Deepak Sankar.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Both teams have changed their captains already in Pro Kabaddi 2025. At the start of the season, Pawan Sehrawat was the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas, while Ankush Rathee was the skipper of the Bengaluru Bulls. Now, neither of the two players are present even in the squad.
Despite the change in captaincy, both teams are on the winning track right now. Bengaluru Bulls have a ton of momentum by their side, and they will be the favorites to win against the Tamil Thalaivas.
Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win against Tamil Thalaivas.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.