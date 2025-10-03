Pro Kabaddi 2025, TAM vs HAR: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Defending champions Haryana Steelers will play their 11th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against home team Tamil Thalaivas in Chennai. The Revenge Week of PKL 2025 will continue on October 3 as the Steelers gear up to take on the Thalaivas from 9pm IST onwards.
On September 20, the Haryana Steelers beat the Tamil Thalaivas by 38-36 in an epic match at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The Thalaivas will be keen to avenge that loss when they lock horns with the Steelers in Chennai.
Ahead of the reverse fixture between the Haryana Steelers and the Tamil Thalaivas, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match details
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 62, PKL 2025
Date: October 3, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium, Chennai.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers form guide in PKL 2025
Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W L L L
Haryana Steelers (HAR): L L W W W
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7s
Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Moein Shafaghi, Yogesh Yadav, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.
Haryana: Ashish Narwal, Neeraj, Jaideep (c), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Haryana Steelers have suffered two defeats in their last two matches, but both of them have been close ones. The defending champions have a stellar squad this season, and they should snap their losing streak soon.
On the other side, the Tamil Thalaivas have only recorded one win in their last five matches. Despite having the home advantage, the Thalaivas lost their previous game against U Mumba by a huge margin. Looking at their poor performance in the last match, the Thalaivas will find it difficult to take revenge against the Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025.
Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Tamil Thalaivas.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.