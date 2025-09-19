Pro Kabaddi 2025, TAM vs TEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

The 42nd match of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will take place between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas on September 19 in Jaipur. The Thalaivas have already defeated the Titans once this season. They will aim to complete a double.

The Titans and the Thalaivas squared off previously during the Vizag leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2025. As mentioned ahead, the Thalaivas won that contest, but their captain Pawan Sehrawat is no longer a part of the team.

The Titans will be keen to take advantage of Pawan's absence and avenge their previous loss against the Thalaivas. Before this reverse fixture begins, here's a look at some important details to know about the game.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Match 42, PKL 2025

Date: September 19, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans form guide in PKL 2025

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W W L L W

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7s

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Narender Kandola, Himanshu, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.

Titans: Manjeet, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Tamil Thalaivas have performed brilliantly in their last two matches despite the absence of Pawan Sehrawat. The Thalaivas have played like a well-oiled unit under the leadership of Arjun Deshwal.

On the other side, the Telugu Titans do not have any momentum by their side because they are on a three-match losing streak. It will be quite difficult for the Titans to stop the Thalaivas from defeating them again in PKL 2025.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win against Telugu Titans.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

