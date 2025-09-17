Pro Kabaddi 2025, TEL vs DEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC

Telugu Titans will play their eighth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Dabang Delhi KC at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The Titans have registered three victories and four defeats in the competition so far. They will be keen to record their fourth win.

On the other side, Dabang Delhi KC have not lost a single game in Pro Kabaddi 2025 thus far. The Delhi-based franchise have recorded five wins in five matches. They hold the second position in the standings with 10 points and a score difference of +29.

Before the game between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi KC begins in Jaipur, here's a quick preview for this PKL 2025 fixture.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC match details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 37, PKL 2025

Date: September 17, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC form guide in PKL 2025

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L W W W

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W W W W

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC predicted playing 7s

Titans: Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Telugu Titans have lost a couple of close matches already in the Jaipur leg of PKL 2025. The Titans lost their last match against the Bengaluru Bulls in the last raid, where they allowed substitute raider Ganesha H to execute a super raid in the final minute of the game.

On the other side, Dabang Delhi KC have made it a habit to perform well in the crunch moments of the game. They know how to step up and deliver the goods when it matters the most. Delhi should win this game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

