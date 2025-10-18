Pro Kabaddi 2025, TEL vs PUN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi 2025 action will continue in Delhi tonight as the Telugu Titans gear up to take on former champions Puneri Paltan. The Pune-based franchise have already qualified for the next round of the competition, whereas the Titans still need a few more points to secure the elusive 'Q' next to their name in the points table.

Puneri Paltan have played top-quality kabaddi this season. The captain-coach duo of Aslam Inamdar and Ajay Thakur has done wonders for the franchise, and they are among the favorites to win the championship this year.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans have been a little inconsistent. They have recorded eight wins in 15 matches. With three more league matches to go, the Titans will be keen to improve their performance and qualify for the next round.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 95, PKL 2025

Date: October 18, 2025, 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan form guide in PKL 2025

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L W W W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7s

Titans: Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Bharat, Shubham Shinde and Ankit.

Paltan: Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Vaibhav Rabade, Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Telugu Titans are on a two-match losing streak, while Puneri Paltan are undefeated in their last five matches. Looking at recent form, Pune will start as favorites to defeat the Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

Also, Pune have a stronger and more balanced team on paper as compared to their opponents. It should not be a surprise if Aslam Inamdar and co. record an easy win.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win Pro Kabaddi match against Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

