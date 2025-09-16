Pro Kabaddi 2025, UP vs BEN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz

UP Yoddhas will play their sixth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Bengal Warriorz at the SMS Indoor Stadium. Both teams are in the lower half of the PKL points table right now.

Bengal Warriorz have registered only one win in five matches. They are on a four-match losing streak right now, and their score difference stands at -30. The Warriorz will be desperate for a win when they take on the UP Yoddhas.

On the other side, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise have recorded two victories in five games. The Yoddhas started their season with two wins in their first two matches, but they are on a three-match losing streak at the moment.

The losing streak of one of the two franchises will be broken on September 16. Before the clash gets underway, here's a glance at some important details to know about the 35th match of PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz match details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 35, PKL 2025

Date: September 16, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz form guide in PKL 2025

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L W W

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L L L L W

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz predicted playing 7s

Yoddhas: Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit (c).

Bengal: Devank Dalal (c), Sandeep Saini, Manjeet, Punit Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Harander and Ankit.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

UP Yoddhas committed too many errors in their last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their raiding seems over-reliant on Gagan Gowda. Similarly, the Bengal Warriorz have disappointed their fans as well, with their below-par showing in PKL 2025. Bengal have been over-reliant on captain Devank Dalal.

All eyes will be on Devank and Gagan in the upcoming game. Since UP Yoddhas' defense has more experience than the Bengal Warriorz, the Yoddhas will start as favorites to win this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win against Bengal Warriorz.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

