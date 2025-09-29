Pro Kabaddi 2025, UP vs GUJ: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

Pro Kabaddi 2025 will resume on September 29 with a clash between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants. It is the first day of the Chennai leg in the ongoing PKL season as the Yoddhas and the Giants will battle at the SDAT Multi Purpose Stadium from 8pm IST onwards.
The Gujarat Giants have had a forgettable season so far. Despite having game-changer Mohammadreza Shadloui in the team, the Gujarat-based franchise have managed only one win in eight matches.
On the other side, the UP Yoddhas have slowly gained momentum in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They have recorded four wins in eight matches, including two victories in their previous two encounters.
Before the Yoddhas take on the Giants in Chennai, here's a look at the probable sevens, match prediction and other details to know.
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match details
Match: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 53, PKL 2025
Date: September 29, 2025, 8pm IST.
Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants form guide in PKL 2025
UP Yoddhas (UP): W W L L L
Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L L L L
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7s
Yoddhas: Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit (c).
Gujarat: Parteek Dahiya, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rakesh (c), Lucky Sharma, Visvanth V and Mohammadreza Shadloui.
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
UP Yoddhas will start as favorites to win the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2025 match against the Gujarat Giants. The Yoddhas have a ton of momentum by their side, having won their last two matches.
Meanwhile, the Giants have seemed directionless. They sacked Mohammadreza Shadloui as skipper after the team suffered six defeats in seven matches under his leadership. However, even after changing the captain, the Giants' losing streak did not end. Expect the Yoddhas to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win against Gujarat Giants.
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.