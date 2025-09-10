Pro Kabaddi 2025, UP vs PUN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions Puneri Paltan will play their sixth match of PKL 2025 against UP Yoddhas at the Vishwanadh Sports Complex in Vizag. Pune suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Patna Pirates in their last outing. They will aim to end their Vizag leg on a winning note.

Ad

Puneri Paltan have registered three wins and two defeats in five matches of PKL 2025 thus far. A win over the UP Yoddhas can take the Pune-based franchise to the number one position in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas have played only three matches, registering two wins and a defeat. The Yoddhas started their season with two victories but lost their last game against the Haryana Steelers by five points.

Both teams will aim to get back to winning ways in the 26th match of PKL 2025. Here's a preview for this clash between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

Ad

Trending

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 26, PKL 2025

Date: September 10, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan form guide in PKL 2025

UP Yoddhas (UP): L W W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): L L W W W

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7s

Yoddhas: Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit.

Ad

Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Aditya Shinde, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Both teams will be disappointed with their performance in their respective previous encounters. UP Yoddhas lost to Haryana Steelers by 32-37, while Puneri Paltan were blown away by the Patna Pirates in a one-sided Pro Kabaddi game.

Ad

Pune's coach Ajay Thakur admitted that Patna exposed his team badly and made them pay for even the smallest mistakes. If UP Yoddhas learn from Patna's performance and replicate that, they can destroy Puneri Paltan as well.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win against Puneri Paltan.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More