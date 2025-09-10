Pro Kabaddi 2025, UP vs PUN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions Puneri Paltan will play their sixth match of PKL 2025 against UP Yoddhas at the Vishwanadh Sports Complex in Vizag. Pune suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Patna Pirates in their last outing. They will aim to end their Vizag leg on a winning note.
Puneri Paltan have registered three wins and two defeats in five matches of PKL 2025 thus far. A win over the UP Yoddhas can take the Pune-based franchise to the number one position in the standings.
Meanwhile, the Yoddhas have played only three matches, registering two wins and a defeat. The Yoddhas started their season with two victories but lost their last game against the Haryana Steelers by five points.
Both teams will aim to get back to winning ways in the 26th match of PKL 2025. Here's a preview for this clash between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match details
Match: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 26, PKL 2025
Date: September 10, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan form guide in PKL 2025
UP Yoddhas (UP): L W W
Puneri Paltan (PUN): L L W W W
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7s
Yoddhas: Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit.
Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Aditya Shinde, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Both teams will be disappointed with their performance in their respective previous encounters. UP Yoddhas lost to Haryana Steelers by 32-37, while Puneri Paltan were blown away by the Patna Pirates in a one-sided Pro Kabaddi game.
Pune's coach Ajay Thakur admitted that Patna exposed his team badly and made them pay for even the smallest mistakes. If UP Yoddhas learn from Patna's performance and replicate that, they can destroy Puneri Paltan as well.
Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win against Puneri Paltan.
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.