Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 defenders with the most raid points

Vinay Chhabaria 55 // 02 Jul 2019, 14:10 IST

Dharmaraj Cheralathan has been a successful raider

Pro Kabaddi League has revolutionized the sport of Kabaddi with its unique format that has given the players a whole lot of game time. The addition of do or die raids, reviews and timeouts have increased the use of strategies in the game.

Earlier, the sole goal of every kabaddi team was to get the all the players of the opposition team out as early as possible. There used to be only two or three players who had the permit to raid. However, as mentioned ahead, the new elements of the game have added more responsibility to the player’s roles.

We have often seen raiders like Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur pull off successful tackles for their team in crunch situations. In the same manner, a lot of defenders have saved their team from all outs by scoring crucial points through solid raids.

These points prove to be a bonus for a team and some times also go a long way to bring about wins to their teams. As we build up to the Pro Kabaddi 2019, here’s a list of the five defenders who have the most raid points to their name.

#5 Shyam Kumar Sah - 17 raid points

Shyam Kumar Sah with Bajirao Hodage and Nilesh Shinde

Twin brothers, Shyam Kumar Sah and Ram Kumar Sah were once a part of the Pro Kabaddi League. While Ram was a part of Patna Pirates, his brother played the role of a defender for Bengal Warriors. Shyam played three seasons for the Kolkata-based franchise.

Despite being a primary defender, he achieved success in the raiding department as well. Bengal had a weak raiding attack in the first two seasons which forced the defenders to try their luck in raiding.

Sah scored 10 raid points in the first season and then recorded 7 raid points in season three to bring about some crucial points on the raiding front. Apart from his raiding points, Sah also has 35 tackle points from 24 matches.

