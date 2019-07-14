Pro Kabaddi: 5 raiders with the most Super 10s

Pardeep Narwal holds the record of scoring the most Super 10s in the Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League has altered the landscape of the sport completely, thanks to the introduction of innovative concepts like Do or Die raids, super tackles and timeouts. Kabaddi has overcome its traditional approach of going all out on the opponents as the teams now prefer to have a strategic approach towards the game.

The raiders and defenders now optimize their game according to the time left on the clock. Despite all the changes that the game has undergone, there have been a number of raiders who score a bulk of points with supreme ease. Just like a century is a milestone for the batsmen in cricket, a Super 10 is a milestone for the raiders in kabaddi.

As we build up to an exciting Pro Kabaddi 2019, here's a list of the 5 raiders who have scored the most Super 10s in the Pro Kabaddi League:

#5 Maninder Singh - 23

Maninder Singh has played only 59 matches in PKL

Maninder Singh has been the backbone of the teams he has represented in the raiding department, with a number up skills up his sleeve. Be it with the Jaipur Pink Panthers or the Bengal Warriors, Maninder has always given his best on the court.

He finished third on the raiders' leaderboard in the inaugural edition of Pro Kabaddi League, when he picked up five Super 10s for Jaipur. He missed the next three seasons of the league before joining the Kolkata-based franchise in season 5.

The running hand touch announced his return to the league with nine Super 10s in 21 matches. He maintained his consistency in season 6 by picking nine Super 10s once again.

Maninder is all set to feature for the Bengal Warriors in season 7 as well. He will have the support of Mohammad Nabibhaksh this year in the raiding department.

