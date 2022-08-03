Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: 3 players Bengaluru Bulls should target

In one of the biggest surprises of the year, the Bengaluru Bulls released star player Pawan Sehrawat ahead of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022.

The Bulls had a successful PKL 2021, finishing fifth in the points table and making it to the semi-finals before getting knocked out by Dabang Delhi KC. Despite scoring lots of points in their matches, their points table tally of 66 proved that they also conceded plenty to their opponents.

The Bulls with the most points scored on the mat, but could still easily have been outside of the top six if even a single result hadn't gone their way. It proved that their game management, particularly in defense, still needs work, as they conceded many avoidable points.

It will be interesting to see how the Bulls approach this auction. They have retained key defenders in Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, and Aman. However, Bharath is the only known raider in their retained players' ranks, with GB More also retained despite a poor 2021 season.

It's clear where Bengaluru's focus will be at the auction, with a replacement needed for the outgoing Pawan Sehrawat. However, they could also do with experience and leadership in their defense. On that note, let's now look at three players the Bengaluru Bulls should target.

#3 Monu Goyat

The Bengaluru Bulls had a solid raiding system last season, courtesy of which they topped the charts for most points scored. While Pawan Sehrawat did the heavy lifting, scoring more than 300 points, he was supported ably by Bharath and Chandran Ranjith.

While Bharath has been retained, the Bulls have released both Sehrawat and Ranjith. While it's next to impossible to replace someone like Sehrawat, except by perhaps buying him back, they can find an experienced and able raider to replace what Ranjith brought to the side.

That's where Monu Goyat comes in. The PKL journeyman has had successful stints with the Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha. He enjoyed a fruitful season with the Pirates last time out, helping them finish as runners-up.

Goyat is an ideal support raider for whoever the Bengaluru Bulls go for and brings much-needed leadership and experience to their roster. He shouldn't cost the Bulls too much at the auction but offers them value in various areas and is someone who they should look to get.

#2 Surinder Singh

Surinder Singh was one of U Mumba's best players in his 3-year stint with the side.

While it may not be their priority at the auction, there is still room for the Bengaluru Bulls to shore up their defensive unit. Saurabh Nandal, Aman, and Mahender Singh all had good seasons at the right corner, left corner, and left cover positions respectively. However, the right cover position was a problem area.

Elite Retained Player Mayur Kadam is a right-cover defender, but his tally of 14 tackle points in 19 matches doesn't inspire confidence. They could upgrade at the position by signing Surinder Singh, who was let go by the Telugu Titans.

A seasoned PKL player, Singh enjoyed three successful seasons at U Mumba before moving to the Titans for ₹55 Lakhs last season. He couldn't match his numbers from his U-Mumba days, finishing with just 31 tackle points in PKL 8.

However, he remains one of the top cover defenders in the league, especially among those available at the auction.

With the focus likely on other high-profile names, Bengaluru could snap up Surinder Singh for a decent price and further bolster their defense. He could prove to be a smart acquisition in their mission to rebuild the side.

#1 Siddharth Desai

Could Siddharth Desai fill the shoes of Pawan Sehrawat for the Bengaluru Bulls?

While he's likely to be in the Category B of raiders after playing only three matches, Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai remains a force to reckon with in the PKL.

The Telugu Titans raider picked up 35 raid points in three matches last season before suffering a season-ending injury. As a result, he could be overshadowed by raiders who emerged last season and could be available at a lesser price than what he'd normally go for.

While he hasn't quite exploded on the same level, Desai's profile as a raider is quite similar to that of Pawan Sehrawat. If he can remain fit, he's someone who can keep churning out Super 10s game after game, similar to what he did in Season 6 and 7 of the PKL.

Siddharth Desai is also likely to be more affordable than Pawan Sehrawat. Given his potential to match Sehrawat's numbers, Desai is someone the Bengaluru Bulls must target at the auction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far