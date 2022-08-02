Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: 3 players U Mumba should target

Season 2 champions U Mumba had pretty much a forgettable season in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, finishing tenth in the points table with just seven wins to show for from their twenty-two games. Their remaining results included ten losses and five ties.

Had a couple of results gone their way, U Mumba could have qualified for the playoffs. However, fervent fans of the Mumbai outfit will know that the team did not perform nearly as well as they would have liked to. With an auction that did not go their way and a team comprising of largely inexperienced players, it was not surprising to see U Mumba finish where they eventually did.

However, this time around, the Mumbai outfit will be determined to assemble a squad that can help them lift their second title. With a new coach at the helm, U Mumba could go about their business in a manner that not many might expect from them. It will be that element of surprise that could work in their favor as they look to rebuild their squad.

On that note, here are three players that U Mumba should target in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction in order to pose a threat to the other teams:

#3 Prashanth Kumar Rai

Prashanth Kumar Rai played an instrumental role in taking the Pirates to the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League final. (Image Credits: Patna Pirates Twitter)

Prashanth Kumar Rai's calmness and composure on the mat is certainly one of his best qualities. One would reckon that the Patna Pirates skipper underutilized himself in the raiding department, in the presence of Monu Goyat and Sachin Tanwar.

However, Rai's exploits in the raiding department are not unknown, and if he puts himself in to raid more often, we could see a season where he finishes among the top ten raiders. With U Mumba looking for an able captain and an experienced raider, they should not look further than Prashanth Kumar Rai, who led the Pirates to the final in the previous edition.

#2 Surender Nada

Surender Nada has represented U Mumba previously in the Pro Kabaddi League.

After the release of Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba will be in business to sign a new left corner defender. Surender Nada has a plethora of match-experience under his belt and might just make his way back to U Mumba, the side with which he won his maiden PKL trophy in season 2.

Nada has time and again proven his skills while manning the left corner and could form a lethal partnership with the right side of U Mumba's defense, namely Rinku in the right corner and Rahul Sethpal in the right cover position. Furthermore, Nada would be a popular choice as fans would love to see one of their heroes from their title-winning campaign don U Mumba orange once again.

#1 Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal is expected to garner plenty of attention at the Pro Kabaddi League auction.

Of the many raiders that will be part of the auction list, Pardeep Narwal will perhaps be among the most sought-after. The 'Record Breaker' could find a new home in U Mumba, although the side have never really splurged money on the big names.

But this time around, the Mumbai-based franchise might just change that. Pardeep Narwal could add plenty of value to the struggling side. Unlike Pawan Sehrawat, the purchase of Pardeep might not burn as big a hole in the purse, which would leave them with sufficient funds to build a side around their new core.

