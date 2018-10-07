×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thalaivas look to begin PKL campaign on winning note

ESHAN JOSHI
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
50   //    07 Oct 2018, 17:41 IST

Enter capt
Enter caption

Kabaddi - Kabaddi - Kabaddi. These words will soon rumble around the kabaddi court in Chennai when the Tamil Thaliavas play against the defending champion Patna Pirates. The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League will begin from October 7 with 12 teams participating for glory. The tournament will be played for 13 weeks and the final would be played on 5th January 2019.

Tamil Thaliavas will try to start their campaign with a win and build pressure early on.

Patna Pirates meanwhile have retained their captain Pardeep Narwal (raider), Jawahar (raider), Jaideep (defender), Manish (defender) and all-rounder Kuldeep Singh. They have retained quite a few players from the winning squad. Patna Pirates shocked everyone with the purchase of Deepak Narwal (raider) for 57 lakhs. Tamil Thalaivas also retained their captain Ajay Thakur (raider), C Arun (defender) and Amit Hooda (defender). Key players bought by Tamil Thalaivas include star raider Sukesh Hegde and all-rounder Manjeet Chillar.

Sukesh Hegde performed exceptionally well in the last tournament and the pressure would be on him to carry on from where he left off in the last tournament. Darshan, C Arun and Amit Hooda are the defenders in the Tamil Thalaivas. Manjeet Chillar would be the all-rounder in the team.

Pardeep Narwal, Jawahar and Deepak Narwal would play the role of raiders for Patna Pirates. Jaideep, Vikas Kale and Manish would be the defenders in the lineup while Kuldeep Singh would play the role of all-rounder.

Starting VII:

Patna Pirates

Raiders: Pradeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal and Jawahar

All-rounder: Kuldeep Singh

Defender: Jaideep, Manish and Vikas Kale

Tamil Thalaivas

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Sukesh Hegde and Surjeet Singh

All-rounder: Manjeet Chillar

Defender: Amit Hooda, Darshan and C Arun

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas Ajay Thakur Pardeep Narwal Leisure Reading
ESHAN JOSHI
CONTRIBUTOR
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
5 players who have been valuable for Tamil Thalaivas
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 'Need to take it with a cool...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Ajay Thakur to remain captain of...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 Best Raiders from Tamil...
RELATED STORY
"We want to be a team that is able to reach out to...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Team analysis of Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us