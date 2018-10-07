Thalaivas look to begin PKL campaign on winning note

ESHAN JOSHI FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 50 // 07 Oct 2018, 17:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

Kabaddi - Kabaddi - Kabaddi. These words will soon rumble around the kabaddi court in Chennai when the Tamil Thaliavas play against the defending champion Patna Pirates. The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League will begin from October 7 with 12 teams participating for glory. The tournament will be played for 13 weeks and the final would be played on 5th January 2019.

Tamil Thaliavas will try to start their campaign with a win and build pressure early on.

Patna Pirates meanwhile have retained their captain Pardeep Narwal (raider), Jawahar (raider), Jaideep (defender), Manish (defender) and all-rounder Kuldeep Singh. They have retained quite a few players from the winning squad. Patna Pirates shocked everyone with the purchase of Deepak Narwal (raider) for 57 lakhs. Tamil Thalaivas also retained their captain Ajay Thakur (raider), C Arun (defender) and Amit Hooda (defender). Key players bought by Tamil Thalaivas include star raider Sukesh Hegde and all-rounder Manjeet Chillar.

Sukesh Hegde performed exceptionally well in the last tournament and the pressure would be on him to carry on from where he left off in the last tournament. Darshan, C Arun and Amit Hooda are the defenders in the Tamil Thalaivas. Manjeet Chillar would be the all-rounder in the team.

Pardeep Narwal, Jawahar and Deepak Narwal would play the role of raiders for Patna Pirates. Jaideep, Vikas Kale and Manish would be the defenders in the lineup while Kuldeep Singh would play the role of all-rounder.

Starting VII:

Patna Pirates

Raiders: Pradeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal and Jawahar

All-rounder: Kuldeep Singh

Defender: Jaideep, Manish and Vikas Kale

Tamil Thalaivas

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Sukesh Hegde and Surjeet Singh

All-rounder: Manjeet Chillar

Defender: Amit Hooda, Darshan and C Arun