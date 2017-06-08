Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 5 defenders with most tackle points

Here we look at the 5 best defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League over the past four seasons.

by Tushar Varma Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 16:09 IST

Defending is considered to be a selfless act in sports, especially in Kabaddi. Defenders have to do the dirty job and for all the hard work they put in, the adulation defenders receive is nowhere close to what the raiders enjoy.

Since Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 is just around the corner, it’s only fair that we look at five of the best defenders from the league. Defenders who not only played well but were instrumental in their team’s performances through the previous 4 seasons.

#1 Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Puneri Paltan)

Dharmaraj Cheralathan will represent the Puneri Paltan this season

This 42-year-old defender played for Bengaluru Bulls and Telegu Titans before finally winning the Pro Kabaddi League in Season 4 with the Patna Pirates. A talented defender, he has accumulated 151 tackle points in 59 games at an average of 2.56 TP per game.

He has made 134 successful tackles and also has 10 high 5’s under his belt. This year Dharmaraj will gear up for the Puneri Paltan and will be looking to provide solidity to their defensive lineup.