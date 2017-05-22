Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Manjeet Chillar’s insane price tag not a surprise for him

Manjeet Chillar was bought for Rs 75.5 lakhs by the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Manjeet Chillar became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history

In today’s auction, Manjeet Chillar attracted the highest bid ever in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought for Rs 75.5 lakhs by the Abhishek Bachchan-owned team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The former Puneri Paltan captain was hot property in the auction as all the teams jumped in for him.

The previous most expensive player in the history of the tournament was Mohit Chillar who had commanded a price of Rs 53 lakhs when the Bengaluru Bulls purchased him. Speaking about the insane price tag, Manjeet revealed to Sportskeeda that it did not come as a surprise to him.

"I knew I could get a huge sum and cross Mohit Chillar's sum. He got the sum as a defender and I am an all-rounder. So it's no surprise to me that I have been the highest pick,” he said.

He also added that the price tag will not put him under any added pressure. "There will be no added pressure. Irrespective of my price, I will always give my best. It wouldn't have mattered had it been less.”

When asked to name one player he would have liked to have on his team, he said, "I wanted Rakesh (Kumar) in my team. But it's okay." The Telegu Titans cunningly bought Rakesh for only Rs 45 lakhs.

Manjeet also added that he did not know yet whether he would captain the Jaipur side or not. "I don't know whether I'll be made captain. It's up to Abhishek and the rest. If I'm not made captain, it will a relief for me as it will mean less pressure,” he said.

Today’s auction saw a lot of action. In fact, it was not Manjeet who broke the previous record first but Sandeep Narwal, who was earlier picked up by the Puneri Platan for a whopping Rs 66 lakhs. However, Manjeet, who was one of the stars of India’s successful World Cup campaign, beat him comprehensively later on.

Regarded as one of the finest and most complete all-rounders in the world, Manjeet has a habit of producing his best in the big games. He was the captain of the Puneri Paltan team last season and guided them to their first-ever semi-final appearance. The 30-year-old is the only player to record over 50 tackle points in two different seasons.