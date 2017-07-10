Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Five iconic duos who have played on the mat together

Kabaddi, a sport where partnerships are vital.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 20:55 IST

In a sport like Kabaddi, the word “I” does not exist. As a raider, you might execute a stupendous super raid but seconds later, if you aren’t attentive while defending, your previous efforts will go down the drain.

This is a sport where duos are extremely noticeable. Look at it like a well-oiled weighing scale, when one side gets too heavy and tense, the other side has to push through to ensure equilibrium is maintained.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 iconic duos who together, have made a long lasting impact in the Pro Kabaddi League.

#5 Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada

For the past four seasons, Mohit and Surender have stood attentive on the extreme corners of the mat. Yet they’ve displayed unmatchable chemistry. Together, they’ve won numerous games by thriving in crunch situations.

While Mohit is still only 24 years old, Nada is 30. This combination of youth and experience has served them well at U Mumba, Benagluru Bulls and will continue to do so at the Haryana Steelers this time around.

Last season, together, they picked up a combined total of 80 tackle points, testament to the fact that when Mohit and Surender are in co-operation, they function at their peak. The two best corners in the league will be eager to put behind them a disappointing season 4.