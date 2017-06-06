Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5: 5 key one-team players separated from old teams after auction

The list includes some top players like Rishank Devadiga and Rohit Rana.

The Pro Kabaddi League is entering its fifth season and in the last four editions, we have seen three teams lift the title. Over the seasons, we have seen many players establish themselves as key names of their respective sides.

There are a few players who have become synonymous with a single team over the course of the last four campaigns – the likes of Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari and Kashiling Adake. They have been integral parts of the team and have experienced the ups and downs with their franchises.

However, for the 2017 season, over 400 players from India and across the world went under the hammer in the auction last month. Over Rs 47 crore was spent as 12 teams contested for the top names in the sport.

Only four one-team players are still remaining, who have the distinction of having represented the same team over the five seasons. Here is a list of the others, who were separated from their old teams after four editions!

#1 Rajesh Narwal

Rajesh Narwal will play for Team UP this season

After four seasons with Jaipur Pink Panthers and a title in the first season of Pro Kabaddi League, Rajesh Narwal was not retained by the Jaipur side for this edition. He was one of the most important players in the team and an essential part of their title-winning season where he played 60 games for the club.

One of the top all-rounders in the league, he averages 4.43 raid points and 1.40 tackle points per match. A great asset defensively, he has converted 77 of his 183 tackles attempted. In the recent auction, he was sold to Team Uttar Pradesh for Rs. 69 lakhs.