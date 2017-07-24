Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 reasons why Gujarat Fortune Giants can win the title

Can Sukesh Hegde lead the side to the crown in their first season?

The domestic league of India's homegrown sport will witness its biggest instalment in the fifth edition which shall commence later on this month on the 28th of July.

One of the new four teams in the fray Fortune Giants Gujarat, owned by Adani Wilmar Limited has built up a pretty competitive squad at the player auctions which were held in May.

The Gujarat team will play their home leg in the city of Ahmedabad at Transtadia, which is the same venue where the Indian team emerged as champions of the Kabaddi World Cup last October. In light of this, the team will garner increased support from the local fans who have now been exposed to the sport on a global scale due to the KWC.

Sportskeeda looks at five reasons why the Fortune Giants Gujarat can go out and claim the coveted title in their very first season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

#1: Iranian defensive wall

Fazel Atrachali was recruited by Gujarat as a Priority Pick

Recruiting Fazel Atrachali was the best decision taken by the Gujarat management at the auctions in order to lay the foundation for a strong defensive side. Fazel finished as the Best Defender in the league last season when he won the title with the Patna Pirates with a tackle conversion rate of 69.7% and a strike rate of 62.5%.

He has amassed 95 defence points from his 32 matches and will be eager to increase this tally in the fifth season.

As for support, he will have his compatriot Abozar Mighani and together they will form an impregnable defence akin to the one they do for the Iranian national team. Abozar maybe making his debut in PKL, but he has considerable experience by his side, and his recent performance at the World Cup wherein he had 17 successful tackles speak volumes of the skills and ability he possesses.