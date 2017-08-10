Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: At 132 million viewers in first week, PKL continues its spectacular rise

There has been a significant increase across all core markets with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

by Press Release News 10 Aug 2017, 19:40 IST

MUMBAI, August 10, 2017 : Star Sports, the official broadcaster of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5, reinforced its towering stature in Indian sports, by continuing to draw remarkable viewers during the inaugural week of the country’s most-watched Kabaddi tournament.

Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals

At the end of 13 games, the gross impressions are 376 million and the cumulative reach stands at 132 million (16.9%)

India’s flagship Kabaddi tournament has received a stirring response from both urban and rural markets with rural regions generating a reach of 90 million and urban markets contributing with a reach of 42 million

Star Sports First accounted for 28% (36.3 million) of the total viewership generated during week 1 of the tournament

Across Genre: All India (U+R): M15+AB

There has been a significant increase across all core markets with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka registering a 40%, 34% and 52%growth in viewership respectively

Riding on the rising popularity of Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports First channels, Tamil Nadu witnessed a 6-times increase in viewership while Uttar Pradesh doubled its viewership as well

Post 13 games, Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5 rated 59% higher than the first 13 games average of Pro Kabaddi Season 4

Source: BARC - India (Urban + Rural)

From July 28th to October 28th from 7:30 PM onward, fans can catch each match live on the Star Sports network, including the recently launched FTA channel Star Sports First, regional channel Star Sports 1 Tamil, in Kannada on Star Suvarna Plus, in Telugu on Star Maa Movies and Hotstar.