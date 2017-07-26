Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Bengal Warriors predicted starting line up

A wounded Bengal Warriors will be raring to go this time.

by Somesh Chandran Opinion 26 Jul 2017, 20:04 IST

Season four of the Pro Kabaddi League ended up being a horrendous season for Bengal Warriors. They finished right at the bottom of the points table, winning just three of the 14 games they played. Bengal ended the season with 26 points, exactly half of the number of points Patna Pirates put on board.

At the recent auctions, they displayed ambition by acquiring the services of some of the best players in the league. What once resembled a team of broken induvial now looks like the real deal.

On the surface, a playoff spot may seem farfetched but this Bengal outfit has what it takes to go all the way.

Here's their predicted line-up.

#1 Jang Kun Lee

Lee is one of the most loved players in the league

With 61 raid points in 11 games, Bengal’s surprise poster boy, Jang Kun Lee was one of the few, if not the only, highlight for the Warriors in season 4. This time around, he has a set of solid raiders to give him company.

But he will still lead the raiding department, given his successful outings in the previous seasons. Arguably, the most loved player in the Pro Kabaddi League, Lee is wise enough to know adulation lasts as long as form does.