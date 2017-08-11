Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Bengaluru Bulls captain, Rohit Kumar gets extremely emotional after final home game

Rohit Kumar could not hide his emotions after the game.

Tamil Thalaivas eked out their first win of the season despite a valiant effort from Rohit Kumar

"How have I given a great performance?" Another day, another super 10 from Rohit Kumar. However, the Bengaluru Bulls captain couldn't care any less about his individual form. Hoping to end their home leg on a high, Bengaluru went all guns blazing in their quest for victory against the Tamil Thalaivas on Thursday.

However, they eventually lost the game by five points. 50% of Bengaluru's tally of 24 points came from Rohit Kumar but once again he was let down by his teammates. As usual, Rohit was in his zone and was a constant threat against the Thalaivas. But he believes his form means nothing at this point.

"My performance did not benefit anyone, neither me nor my team," said Kumar. We're trying but we just haven't been successful. We gave away too many bonus points and produced a weak performance."

"We didn't produce even one chain tackle. Our performance in our home leg has been nothing great, we lost three matches here. We had planned to win at least 4-5 matches on home soil," the captain stated.

Rohit reckons one should never question his team about their dedication towards the game. He believes the Bulls have given it their all but they just haven't managed to execute their plans. The captain said it is not right to view Bengaluru as a one man army.

"We tried everything from our side. I don't think about my personal game, I think for the team. If our raiders weren't effective, it was obvious I had to step up. That is what I did. Didn't you'll see yesterdays match? I only scored three points, the rest was scored by the defenders and Ajay," he stated.

Kumar got extremely emotional after their final game in Nagpur. He especially thanked the fans for their relentless support. Despite the fact that the team struggled on the mat, the fans never displayed anger nor disappointment. They made sure the players always felt as if they were playing on home turf.

"The crowd in Nagpur supported my team so much. They supported me a lot too. I just want to ask them, for a little space for me in their hearts. I don't want anything else. I just want their love and support. The entire team is really happy with the home fans. Next year if the games don't happen in Bengaluru, our matches should happen in Nagpur once again," he signed off.