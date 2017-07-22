Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls' predicted starting lineup

Bengaluru Bulls have some dangerous players in their lineup.

by Somesh Chandran Preview 22 Jul 2017, 22:42 IST

Benglauru's fate rests on Rohit's shoulders

Over the course of season 3 and 4, Bengaluru Bulls managed to score 46 points in total. That’s less than what Patna Pirates achieved in season 4 alone (52 points). There is simply no other way to put it, the Bulls have been dismal over the past two editions. Rarely managing to display a string of good performances, they simply haven’t showed up.

Quality opposition teams have used them as side against whom they can try playing their young raiders and defenders – never a good sign. But they’ve managed to make some shrewd signings at the auction this time. One thing is for sure, they will no longer be easy pushovers like before. On that note, let’s take a look at their predicted starting line-up.

#1 Rohit Kumar

Keeping aside his personal issues, Rohit Kumar is a stellar raider and one of the best in the business. Any team that takes him lightly will be doing so at their own peril. Season 4 was a tad bit disappointing for Kumar by his own standards. He scored a massive 93 raid points but he realises that 100 points ought to be the bare minimum.

Alongside captaincy responsibilities, Rohit will be keen to ensure he continues to do damage in the raiding department.