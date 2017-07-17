Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five reasons why Bengal Warriors can win the title

Can Bengal Warriors go the distance this time around?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 12:54 IST

The Bengal Warriors finished at the bottom of the pile in the PKL last season

The Pro Kabaddi League’s fifth edition is going to be bigger and better than ever before. With four new teams coming into the fold, the league will witness a total of twelve sides from eleven states gunning for glory. With the first match scheduled to take place on the 28th of July, this season is going to be stretched for a period of 90 days!

And with the season nearly upon us, today’s team in focus is the Bengal Warriors, owned by the Future Group head honcho Kishore Biyani. The team has not had a record worthy of boasting. However, they have revamped the side with some really good buys at the auctions held in May.

Previously, the Warriors had a poor seventh place finish in the inaugural season, followed by a one-place improvement in the second. Their best performance came forth in the third season where they made the cut to the playoffs but failed to progress on to the finals.

The fourth season was particularly disappointing for the franchise and the fans, with the team languishing at the bottom of the table. Thus, this time around, with an entirely new core team in place, the Warriors will be looking to turn the tide of history and make some really good advances towards claiming the coveted crown.

Sportskeeda thus looks at five reasons which can give Bengal Warriors an edge above the other teams and help them go the distance in Pro Kabaddi Season 5

#1 The presence of a new skipper Surjeet Singh

Surjeet was also a part of the Indian team which won the World Cup last October. Image credits: Bengal Warriors Facebook page

The man from the Services was bought at an expensive price tag of Rs. 73 lakhs by the Bengal think tank, and he will be keen to prove his worth in the upcoming season. One of the best cover defenders, the former U Mumba recruit has been named as the captain of the team and will look to lead by example.

A stalwart in the defence, the block is the key weapon in Surjeet’s arsenal which he will optimise to effect with his sense of perfect timing. Also, his humble nature and young mind will ensure that Surjeet is an able leader on the mat, who will marshal his troops in the best possible manner to get the positive results.