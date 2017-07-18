Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five reasons why Dabang Delhi can win the title

Can Dabang Delhi manage to clinch the crown in Pro Kabaddi Season 5?

Meraj Sheykh was retained by Delhi prior to the auctions

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence on the 28th of July and span three whole months, with the finale scheduled for the 28th of October. The extended season is the result of the addition of four new teams – Fortune Giants Gujarat, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas – to the fold.

Thus, we will see more than 230 players from 12 teams, hailing from 11 states, take to the mat in order to claim the all-important title. One team that have their eyes firmly set on the coveted crown are the one from the capital city, Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club.

The team spent a good amount of money at the player auctions, managing to build a squad with a host of new faces, unlike in the previous editions. They finished sixth in the inaugural season, then slipped down a spot in the second season, managing to notch up just four wins in their 14 games.

In Season 3, they suffered their worst outcome as a team, languishing at the bottom of the league table and failed to make any significant improvement even in the fourth edition, finishing seventh yet again.

However, in the bigger and better fifth edition, the team will look to put up a great show. Sportskeeda looks at five reasons why Dabang Delhi can win the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 title!

#1 Retaining Meraj Sheykh

Dabang Delhi probably made their best move prior to the auctions by retaining the services of their star all-rounder Meraj Sheykh. The Iranian import is a livewire on the mat, contributing points not only in attack but also in defence.

Moreover, his leadership abilities add to his worth. Sheykh is capable of marshalling his troops on the mat and extracting the best possible results out of them. With 119 raid points and 42 tackle points, if Meraj gets going, he has the power to snatch the game away from the opposition single-handedly.