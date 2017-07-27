Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five reasons why Tamil Thalaivas can win the title

Can Ajay Thakur lead the team to the crown?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 13:38 IST

Ajay Thakur is a livewire on the mat as a raider

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set to stage its biggest edition in history.

The league will see the entry of four new teams this year in the likes of UP Yoddha, Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortune Giants in addition to the eight original teams.

The season will span 10 states of India with more than 230 players taking the battle to one another on the kabaddi mat in almost 140 matches.

One of the new franchises in the fray is Tamil Thalaivas, co-owned by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself. The team built a competitive squad at the player auctions that were held in May, with some shrewd buys under the aegis of coach Bhaskaran.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Tamil Thalaivas predicted starting line-up

The team will feature in the first match of the fifth edition of the tournament when they lock horns with the Telugu Titans at Hyderabad.

The team will play their home games in the city of Chennai at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Tamil Thalaivas, in their debut season, will be gunning for the title, and here are five reasons why they can actually go the distance.

#1 Recruiting Ajay Thakur

Choosing Ajay Thakur as their Priority Pick was probably the smartest decision taken by the Tamil Thalaivas think tank ahead of the actual auctions. The star raider has tonnes of experience under his belt and is coming off a high from the Kabaddi World Cup wherein he had a stellar season, being named the Best Raider.

The tall raider, with his swift touches and agility, can leave rival defences shattered if he gets going, and single-handedly take games away from the opposition. With a total of 316 raid points from his 58 matches, he will not only look to increase his individual tally but also lead the team by example.