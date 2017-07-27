Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Tamil Thalaivas predicted starting line-up

How far can this talented Thalaivas team go?

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 14:47 IST

Can Ajay Thakur shrug off his inconsistency?

Any side that has the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in its ranks is bound to have an edge in big match situations. The Master Blaster has been there and done that multiple times in crunch situations. As a co-owner of Tamil Thalaivas, he will no doubt participate in certain team meetings and guide the younger players.

The Thalaivas will make their debut in the Pro Kabaddi League this season. But that’s no reason to believe that they can’t strive for success in their very first year. They have all the ammunition to do so. On that note, let’s take a look at the seven who could possibly start for them.

#1 Ajay Thakur

Having scored a massive 327 points in 58 matches so far, selecting Ajay Thakur to captain this side was a no-brainer. A supremely athletic raider with great reach, Thakur will be keen to prove that he isn’t just a big game player. In the past, he’s disappeared in matches that you’d usually expect him to shine. This time around, if he fails to show up, the Thalaivas could suffer an early exit from the competition.