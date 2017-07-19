Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five reasons why Telugu Titans can win the title

Can Telugu Titans go the distance in Pro Kabaddi Season 5?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 22:43 IST

Rahul Chaudhari will lead the Telugu Titans in the fifth season of PKL.

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway on 28th July and it will feature four new teams - UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers, Fortune Giants Gujarat and Tamil Thalaivas - coming into the fold.

Thus, in total, the league will witness 12 teams from 11 states taking the battle across to one-another on the mat in order to claim the all important title post a span of 90 days, with the final scheduled to take place on the 28th of October.

One team in question is the Telugu Titans owned by Veera Sports, who have had a pretty good run over the course of the past four editions but have not managed to lay their hands on the trophy yet.

In the inaugural season, the team finished fifth on the points table but did not lose heart and made a strong comeback in the second edition, to secure a third-place finish in the league.

The third season saw another slump in their form, wherein they slid down to the fifth place yet again, managing to claim only 7 wins from 14 matches. In the fourth edition, they swam against the tide to make it to the playoffs but were, unfortunately, unable to make it to the finals. Despite that, they were second in the points tally post the league matches with 50 points from their 14 matches.

With the fifth season on the brink of its commencement, the Telugu Titans, with a renewed squad, will look to pose a real challenge for the other teams and aim to cross the final hurdle to clinch the coveted crown. Sportskeeda lists down the five reasons which make the Titans ideal candidates for a top place finish.

#1 Rahul Chaudhari's rampant raiding

The team retained the services of their star raider prior to the player auctions held in May and well, it was probably their most valuable decision. The 'poster boy of kabaddi' as he is referred to, Rahul is the highest point scorer in the history of the league has amassed over 500 points in the course of four seasons, which include 482 raid points from 57 matches.

Moreover, he was also a part of the Indian squad that clinched the Kabaddi World Cup last year, wherein they defeated Iran in the final. He will also lead the side in the fifth season and look to marshal his troops on the mat and more or less lead by example since that will ensure that he is at the top of his attacking game.