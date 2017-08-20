Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five records and milestones achieved in Season 5

The seasoned campaigners of Pro Kabaddi have created and broken a lot of records this season.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 16:37 IST

Several players have reached important milestones this season

Almost three weeks of Pro Kabaddi action has taken place in the fifth season and while previous seasons would have reached their business end by now, the longer season this year means that there is a lot more kabaddi action still in the stock. The best takeaway from the first three legs of Kabaddi has been the emergence of new names like Sachin, Rohit Gulia, Vishal Bhardwaj and Mahendra Singh who have showed that they are ready to step up and replace some of the older names from the pantheon of Pro Kabaddi League in the near future.

At the same time, the loss of form of some proven performers has also left the fans disappointed. However, the notable names have had their moments on the mat as well as they broke records and reached milestones in the fifth season of the league. Here are the five Pro Kabaddi League records that were created in the first few weeks of Season 5.

#1 Pardeep Narwal becomes quickest to 50 raid points in a season

Narwal averages more than 12 points per match this season

For a man who racks up points like the ATM machine, there couldn't have been a more deserving candidate than Narwal for this record. In fact, the way he has gone about his business with unbelievable consistency over the last three seasons, there are a number of 'Fastest to' records waiting for him to be shattered.

It was in the match against UP Yoddha where Narwal struggled by his own standards and finished with just 9 points that he brought up the record. To put things in perspective, Narwal stands fourth on the raid points leaderboard currently this season with 51 points just below Sachin who has 54. But Narwal's 51 points have been achieved in 4 matches in comparison to Sachin's 9. He achieved 3 Super 10's in his first three games before narrowly missing out on another in the last game. If there ever was a case of numbers not lying, this is it.