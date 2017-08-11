Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 13 of PKL 5

The Gujarat Fortunegiants register a statement win on the first night of their home leg.

@VIceman10 by Virendra Karunakar Top 5 / Top 10 11 Aug 2017, 22:58 IST

Abozar Mighani was on fire for the Gujarat side

The start of the Ahmedabad leg was supposed to mark the beginning of a new rivalry as newcomers Gujarat Fortunegiants took on U Mumba in the only match of the night. What was expected to be a good contest though turned into an absolute thrashing as the Fortunegiants inflicted a 39-21 beating on the experienced Mumba team.

Here's what stood out on the opening night of the Ahmedabad leg.

#1 Abozar Mighani could do no wrong

Fazel Atrachali has become a star in Pro Kabaddi with his impressive performances over the last two seasons. He is the marquee name in the Fortunegiants' squad, but he isn't the only Iranian strongman in the lineup. His countryman Abozar Mighani mans the right corner and he was absolutely brilliant tonight.

Coming off some sub par performances in the past few games, Abozar shone on what was his side's home debut here in Ahmedabad. He was up for this encounter from the first minute and grounded every single U Mumba raider down as he picked up a High 5 with 5 tackle points. He even took the first raid of the match for his side ahead of the raiders in his side.

His thigh hold was like a bear hug the Mumba raiders could not escape. He played like he knew it was his day.