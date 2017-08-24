Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 24 of PKL 5

The UP Yoddha finally find that elusive victory.

by Amit Sinha 24 Aug 2017

The team looked desperate to finish their home leg with a win

The last match of the Lucknow leg dished out yet another riveting thriller that eventually fulfilled the home team's supporters' wish of seeing their team win in front of them. UP Yoddha finally prevailed over Telugu Titans in a match that had again threatened to slip away from their clutches in the dying moments. However, Nitin Tomar kept his calm and did the needful and eked out a one point win for the team.

Like most of the matches of the Lucknow leg, it wasn't exactly the most memorable of nights for the raiders as both teams played defensively and it was only in the last few minutes of the game that the raid points started flowing from both sides.

In the end, UP Yoddha proved to be the team with a better strategy and succeeded in ending their campaign on a high after five winless games. Here are the five talking points of the match.

#1 Narwal's failed bluff and Milaghardan's response

The team would like Narwal to cut down on his antics and get more points

Rajesh Narwal is one of the characters of Pro Kabaddi League. Whatever the colour of his jersey might be, he has never shied away from using the bluff card to get his team points. On Thursday, it was out again when he came on to raid against Telugu Titans, something he hasn’t done a lot this season. With a raised hand, he quickly claimed a toe touch against Iranian Farhad Milaghardan.

The Iranian was furious and indicated that he would go upstairs while Narwal continued celebrating. The referee, however, knew better and wasn’t to be fooled so easily. He didn’t give any point to Narwal because the replays revealed soon that there were none to be given as there was daylight between the toes of the two players.

The Telugu Titans' cover defender was definitely not pleased yet as on his next raid Milaghardan took out Narwal with a running hand touch.