Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 25 of PKL 5

Second half heroics save Bengal but not U Mumba as Panther march on to another win

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 23:34 IST

It was a game of two contrasting halves but Jaipur's domination of the first half helped them prevail

Breathtaking Kabaddi welcomed the Mumbai fans who had come in large numbers to watch the first day of Kabaddi in Mumbai. First up, a heavily changed U Mumba played their first home game at the DOME@NSCI SVP and were thrown out of the competition in the first half by Jaipur Pink Panthers before staging a comeback for the ages.

The comeback, however, wasn't good enough to undo their disastrous performance in the first half as they trailed by three points when the last whistle came to lose their first home game.

The second match of the double header saw Surjeet Singh's Bengal Warriors battle it out against the Pirates of Patna led by Pardeep Narwal. Narwal was off to a flying start in the first half but an injury to the nose meant that the honours of the day went were taken by another Narwal as Deepak Narwal helped Bengal Warriors pull off an amazing comeback to steal a tie from the Patna Warriors. Here are the five talking points from the exciting day

#1 Jasvir single-handedly demolishes U Mumba before half time

Jasvir Singh was on rampage on Friday and earned himself a Super 10

Jasvir Singh loves wearing the captain’s armband. Doesn't he? He looks a changed man when not wearing that band and that changed man didn’t do a lot as a raider for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the early matches. But Manjeet Chillar’s injury might have proved to be a blessing in disguise for the team as Jasvir the raider has roared back to form with the responsibility of being the captain.

U Mumba’s Kuldeep Singh frustrated the Panthers as he delayed the inevitable of an All Out early on by getting his team crucial points even when they were down to three men.

But then Singh took it upon himself to break the deadlock and did it well when he got a five-point raid to make the score read 13-8 in the team’s favour. He wasn’t done yet and piled on the misery again with another three-point raid to put U Mumba on the path of another embarrassing All Out before half time.

The result was U Mumba tottering at 15-24 at the half time.

He stole another super raid in the second half to score a Super 10 for himself.