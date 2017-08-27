Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 27 of PKL 5

Captains led the way on Sunday with Surjeet, Anup and Meraj all shining for their teams.

@VIceman10 by Virendra Karunakar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 23:14 IST

Bengaluru Bulls' Ravinder Pahal (far left) was shown a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct

It has been some time since we've seen the Bengaluru Bulls in action. After almost a week off, Rohit Kumar's side were in action once more, but it was not a happy return for them as they could not get the better of a tactical Bengal Warriors. The Warriors took this one 32-26.

Dabang Delhi and U Mumba were involved in a much tighter battle in the second encounter. Leading much of the way, Dabang ultimately picked up a 33-32 win over Mumba to reverse the result from their earlier encounter this season. Both captains - Anup Kumar and Meraj Sheykh - were in terrific form. Despite Mumba's late charge though it was to be yet another loss.

#1 Bulls and Ravinder Pahal see red

If there's one thing that has been noticeable so far in Season 5 is that the officials have been quick to clamp down on any and every form of dissent and unacceptable behaviour out on the mat from the players. We have seen plenty of green cards being issued, a handful of yellows as well which have sent a player to the sin bin. Today we saw the very first red card.

The Bulls were down both on the scoreboard and out on the mat early in the second half and as Jang Kun Lee came in to raid in the fifth minute of the second half with the Bulls down to just two men, they had the chance to effect a Super Tackle. All rounder Gurvinder Singh and right corner defender Ravinder Pahal were the two Bulls on the mat.

The duo combined to effect a good tackle on Lee that brought him down, but with the umpire's whistle not forthcoming Lee continued to try and wriggle around in an attempt to break free. Gurvinder seemed to not quite fully have his man and Lee eventually managed to get his hand over the midline.

Lee was given the successful raid by the officials that left Pahal fuming. He went on to admonish the officials in a manner that was completely unbecoming and the officials were quick to reprimand him by dishing out the season's first red card. The card seemed to anger him all the more to the point that it required intervention from Bulls management to finally usher him off.