Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Gujarat FortuneGiants confident ahead of debut against Dabang Delhi

They are one of the four new teams added this season.

by Press Release News 31 Jul 2017, 21:44 IST

Gujarat FortuneGiants, the youngest team of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, is all set to capture the imagination of kabaddi fans all over the country. GFG will make its PKL debut against Dabang Delhi in a Zone A encounter at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On the eve of their first match, Captain Sukesh Hegde expressed confidence in the team. “We have young and energetic raiders such as Mahendra Rajput, Sachin Tawar and Rakesh Narwal. We have worked hard on the defense front. Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani are seasoned players and are well aware of what is expected of them. Overall we have got ourselves a well-balanced team.”

Dabang Delhi registered a thrilling win over former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers two days ago. But the Giants captain is unperturbed. In fact, he says the Giants have an advantage over the Dabangs. “Raider Sachin Tawar, all-rounder Rohit Gulia and C Kalai Arasan are first-timers in the PKL. Our opponents are not aware of their game. However, we have seen Delhi in action and have analyzed their game. So naturally, we are in an advantageous position,” roared Hegde.

It is going to be a double delight for the GFG captain. He will not only lead a PKL team for the first time on Tuesday, and it will be his 50th PKL match. Hegde was previously associated with Telegu Titans.

Meanwhile, coach Manpreet Singh, who captained Patna Pirates to victory in PKL Season 4, is well aware of the enormity of the competition on the 17m x 18m mat. Naturally, the 39-year-old coach has left no stone unturned during the 45-day camp held at Sports Authority of India, Gandhinagar in June-July. Gujarat FortuneGiants sweated it out during the camp, which saw the support staff laying special emphasis on endurance.

“Kabaddi is a fast-paced game. So, it is a known fact that the focus is always on endurance. Our trainers have worked on the minutest of details such as muscles that are likely to feel the stress during the matches. I must say, the results are phenomenal. Players are much stronger and confident as compared to the first day of the camp. I am satisfied with the preparations,” said Manpreet, ahead of their first match.

Manpreet, who has been associated with the sport for the past 22 years, is a good reader of the game. The coach has asked the team to keep it simple. “I have told them not to think too much about the result and just give 100%. I want them to enjoy the game,” said 39-year-old coach, who as a player has played a pivotal role in India’s triumph in Asian Championship in 2000.

