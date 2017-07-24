Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Haryana Steelers announce Surender Nada as captain

A new captain has been announced.

Surender Nada

What's the story?

New Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Haryana Steelers have announced their captain for the upcoming season of the PKL. Season 5 of the PKL is ready to kick off on 28th July and will continue until the 28th of October. The team has revealed that Surender Nada will lead the side heading into the fifth season of the PKL. Wazir Singh will be the vice-captain for the Haryana Steelers, sources have revealed. Nada was one of the most wanted players at the PKL auction and the Steelers did well to beat off the competition and managed to acquire his services.

The Steelers are one of four new teams that are going to be added to the PKL this season with Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh being the other three.

In case you didn't know...

Haryana entered the Pro Kabaddi fray following the purchase by JSW Sports who also added Ranbir Singh Khokkar as the coach of the Haryana franchise. Ranbir Singh has been the coach of India in the past and previously led the team to a historic gold medal victory in the 1990 Asian Games and also the Asian Indoor Games of 2013.

The heart of the matter

The PKL has quickly become one of the staples in television viewing as of late with Star Sports confirming the inclusion of a fifth season after the success of the previous four season of the PKL. Four new teams were announced after the success of the world cup and kabaddi continues to be a profitable market for the television company.

When it comes to Surendra Nada, the raider has all the experience. He was one of the star players during U Mumba's triumph in the PKL and has even been part of the Indian World Cup winning side. He is an influential leader and will surely serve the Haryana team well. Among other contenders for the captaincy position in Steelers squad were Surjeet Singh and Mohit Chhilar, both of whom will play a major part in the Steelers' title challenge in their very first PKL season. With Wazir Khan as vice-captain, Haryana could be a team to reckon with.

What's next?

Sachin Tendulkar-owned franchise Tamil Nadu will also be looking to set up their squad perfectly as will Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as the new season gets ever closer to kicking off.

Author's take

The decision by Haryana Steelers promises big things for the newly formed side.