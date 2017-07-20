Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Haryana Steelers predicted lineup

The Steelers have a solid foundation heading into season 5.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 17:32 IST

Wazir will be desperate to get back on the mat

As one of the hotbeds for kabaddi in India, an unstated responsibility lies on the players who represent the Haryana Steelers.

Among the four new teams, the side from Northern India made the wisest moves at the auction. By securing important players to fill in vital positions on the mat, they will head into season 5 with a solid foundation of players who have been there, done that.

On that note, let’s take a look at the seven men who could possibly start for Haryana.

#1 Wazir Singh

Having played just a single match over the last two seasons, the man who will lead Haryana’s raiding department is desperately short of game time as he gears up for an ultra-competitive season.

Wazir Singh will be keen to show that he still has what it takes despite the statistics suggesting otherwise. An impressive 65-point season-2 tally was followed by two seasons marred by injuries. He will no doubt start for the debutants and will be itching to get back on the mat.