Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Jaipur Pink Panther skipper Manjeet Chhillar injured, could be out for weeks

Manjeet Chhillar's absence on the mat could be a huge blow for the Panthers.

Manjeet will be a big miss for his team

In breaking news, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have been dealt a huge blow after their skipper Manjeet Chhillar is all set to be ruled out of the crucial Pro Kabaddi encounter against the UP Yoddha, scheduled for today at the Babu Banarasi Lal Stadium in Lucknow.

The burly all-rounder picked up the injury in the previous match against the Bengaluru Bulls when he tried to gain a point through a pursuit on Ajay Kumar after the latter retreated following an unsuccessful raid.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, rather than scoring he a point, he instead picked up a knee injury as he hobbled off to his own court after spending a couple of seconds in the opposition half.

Injury and status

Right after he limped back onto the court, the Panthers coach opted for a timeout to give his star player a small breather and he was given some temporary treatment.

Although he was still limping, Manjeet made sure his injury did not affect the team's efficiency and continued to put in the vital tackles and halted the Bengaluru raiders on more than one occasion.

Coach's thoughts on the injury

Balwant Singh, coach of the Panthers seemed calm about the situation and told Sportskeed, "Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. Manjeet seemed to be in some discomfort after the game and we did not want to risk him, hence we decided to send him in for a scan".

Confirming his absence on the mat against the UP Yoddha, the coach went onto say that "Manjeet will most likely miss the game against UP and his availability will be assessed as the days go for the rest of the season."

However, further sources close to the league have informed that the Jaipur captain could be out for weeks, which would be a huge loss to the team, given their reliance on the all-rounder's performances.

From four matches, Manjeet has amassed 21 points and he will be sorely missed by the Panthers.

