Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers's predicted starting line-up

Manjeet will lead a new look Jaipur side.

by Somesh Chandran Opinion 17 Jul 2017, 15:08 IST

Once again, Jasvir Singh will play a vital role

Heading into Season 5, having finished fifth and sixth respectively in the previous two editions, the Panthers will be keen to once again cement themselves among the elite. With 12 teams vying for the trophy this time, even the most optimist person in the room would hesitate to label Jaipur as the favourites this season.

But coach, Balwan Singh has at his disposal an extremely able squad, capable of aiming for glory. On that note, let’s take a look at seven players who will probably start for the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season.

#1 Jasvir Singh

Only four players have managed to continue to play for the same team since Pro Kabaddi’s inception – one of them being veteran raider, Jasvir Singh. Now 34 years old, Singh isn’t getting any younger but there’s no doubt he will play a vital role for Jaipur this season.

The fact that he was last season’s fifth best raider (82 points), speaks volumes about his ability to deliver, irrespective of the situation. Jasvir is as dynamic as they come and with no captaincy responsibilities this season, he has a chance to truly test his limits as a raider.