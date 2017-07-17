Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: U Mumba's predicted starting lineup

The seven men who could potentially start for U Mumba.

by Somesh Chandran Opinion 17 Jul 2017, 14:07 IST

Unless calamity ensues, Anup Kumar will again lead U Mumba

Come July 28th, one of the biggest quandaries U Mumba coach, Bhaskaran will face is selecting his starting seven. This will be the third consecutive season where he’ll be entrusted with the responsibility of picking his team from scratch – a task that every coach looks forward to but a task that could potentially decide how his team performs in the initial stages of the prolonged tournament.

U Mumba will begin their campaign against Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on the very first day of season 5. Let’s take a look at their predicted first seven.

#1 Anup Kumar

Unless calamity ensues, Anup Kumar will lead this side for every single match this season. Critics will begin to doubt his effectiveness over a three-month long competition and their apprehensions hold water. But the fact is, no other side possess a captain with such experience under his belt. Kumar who thrives under pressure will be relishing the challenge of leading this depleted U Mumba squad.

If he can get this team into the playoffs, Kumar would have experienced his best season ever.