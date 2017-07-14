Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five Iranian players to keep a close eye on

Iranian players impressed everyone at the World Cup, can they put a similar show in the PKL?

14 Jul 2017

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou Mahalli will play for Dabang Delhi in Season 5

The Indian team, when it comes to kabaddi, are referred to as the undisputed champions of the sport since it’s very inception on the global stage. And well, rightly so, since whether it is the men or the women, more often than not the team claims the coveted gold medal be it at the World Cup, the Asian Games or the South Asian Games.

However, in recent times, one country that has come close to challenging Indian supremacy in kabaddi, is Iran. The war-horses from the Middle East have constantly been improving in every aspect of the game, in order to overthrow the Indians from their perch. Their trademark skill is probably the swiftness and agility with which they go about their business on the kabaddi mat.

With the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League, a new window of opportunity has opened up for the budding Iranian players in order to hone their talent, and train with some of the best players from India, and they have seized the chance with both hands. The Iranians are an aggressive bunch of players, who are also capable of using brute force when on the mat as per the requirement and situation while lying low on the other end and sneaking in swift touch points while raiding.

We enlist 5 players from Iran whom you should watch out for in Pro Kabaddi Season 5:

#5 Abolfazl Maghsoudlou Mahalli

The 25-year old Iranian has come on as a substitute raider on many instances in the past in the Pro Kabaddi League and on a few such occasions has also managed to put up an impressive show.

He started his career in the league with U Mumba before switching over to the Patna Pirates with whom he won the title in the fourth edition. At the World Cup as well, he assisted the Iranian attack with his 17 raid points while he has amassed 25 raid points from his 12 matches in PKL, a number he will be eager to improve upon in his upcoming season with Dabang Delhi.