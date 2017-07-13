Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 players who can win the MVP award this time

Will the Most Valuable Player please stand up?

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jul 2017, 22:38 IST

Hooda’s rise has been meteoric

There is no way a team can win the Pro Kabaddi League without at least one player towering above his teammates in terms of his contribution. In a league where games come in thick and fast, the best players are able to fight off complacency and dig deep every time they step on the mat.

These players eventually cement themselves as indispensable and irreplaceable. On that note, let’s take a look at 5 players who can win the Most Valuable Player award in season 5.

#5 Deepak Niwas Hooda

How did an all-rounder who has never featured in the top 5 raiding list, take the season 4 by storm? 126 points at an average of close to 7 per game, Hooda’s rise to the top has been meteoric.

In Season 2, his skills as an all-rounder truly came to the fore. Hooda scored 60 raid points and 36 tackle points, setting a marker in the league. Last season, he shouldered Pune’s raiding responsibilities which impacted his defending.

Heading into Season 5, he has a solid defence at his disposal. A 100-raid point and 30 tackle point season wouldn’t be farfetched considering the fact that he’s extremely disciplined and doesn’t let external factors negatively affect his game.