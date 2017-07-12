Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 players who will be eager to put Season 4 behind them

These five names have a lot to prove going into the fifth season.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jul 2017, 13:00 IST

Nilesh Shinde will look to begin a new chapter with Delhi for the upcoming season

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set to embark on a new journey from the 28th of July, with 12 teams from 11 cities to compete for the coveted title in the bigger and grander fifth edition which will last for a good three months. More than 200 players will take to the mat, to showcase their talent, skills and moreover prove their worth! However, one concern always on the mind of the player is picking up from where they last played.

Form then is a constant variable when it comes to sportsmen and kabaddi is no exception to that adage. Sportskeeda thus looks at five such players who will be eager to put their Season 4 performance behind them and begin the new edition with renewed vigour:

#5 Nilesh Shinde

The right corner defender seemed to have lost his touch in Season 4, just executing 26 successful tackles throughout the course of the tournament. With experience by his side, the veteran from Maharashtra was expected to marshall his Bengal Warriors troop on the mat, a task that probably weighed down heavily on his individual performance as well.

The inability to cash in or the opposition’s do-or-die raids, giving away easy points due to unplanned advance tackles and most importantly the lack of consistency overshadowed his occasional good outings. This time around, however, he will be looking to perform well with the Dabang Delhi side, where he will just have to lead the defensive charge under the aegis of skipper Meraj Sheykh.

