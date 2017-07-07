Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 teams who have still not decided their captain

The new season begins on July 28.

by Shraishth Jain 07 Jul 2017

Will Jeeva Kumar lead the team from UP?

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 is all set to get underway and promises to be bigger and better than past editions. The new season has 12 teams, four more than previous ones, and will feature 138 matches spread across a period of three months.

After an auction in May that saw teams spend Rs 47 crore to build their squads for the new season, the teams have now been training together and leadership roles have been assigned to each player. However, there are a few where it is still unclear who will lead the team, with a few weeks left for the first match to take place. Let’s take a look at these teams!

#1 UP Yoddha

The new team from Uttar Pradesh made a huge splash on the first day of the auction after shelling out Rs 93 lakh for star raider Nitin Tomar. Joining him in attack will be former U Mumba man Rishank Devadiga, who was bought for a bargain price.

Also, a key member of the team will be star all-rounder Rajesh Narwal, who won the title with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 1. In Jeeva Kumar, they have another former PKL winner and a seasoned veteran in defense. However, the team is yet to announce who will lead the team once the new season starts.

